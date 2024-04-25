IRCTC announces new tour package to 7 Jyotirlingas: Details

Mumbai: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a special tour package to7 Jyotirlinga temples . The tour conducted on a Bharat Gaurav tourist train will offer seats in economy, standard, and comfort classes. This train has a total of 767 berths, with 49 seats in second AC, 70 seats in third AC, and 648 seats in sleeper class.

The train will depart from Yoganagari Rishikesh railway station in the Moradabad division on May 22 and run until June 2. Passengers can visit all 7 Jyotirlingas, including Somnath, during this journey. Travellers will be able to visit Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Bhent Dwarka, Dwarkadhish Temple, Nageshwar, Trimbakeshwar, Gharaneshwar, and Bhimashankar Jyotirlingas.

The train will stop at several stations including Yog Nagari Rishikesh, Haridwar, Moradabad, Bareilly Shahjahanpur Hardoi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Orai, Veerangana Laxmibai, Jhansi, and Lalitpur railway stations. Passengers can board and disembark at these stations.

The package tour spans 11 nights and 12 days, from May 22 to June 2. It includes breakfast, vegetarian dinner, and transportation via both AC and non-AC buses.

Here are the package prices for different classes:

Economy Class Sleeper Class:

Price for 1 to 3 persons: Rs 22,150 per person

Price per child (5 to 11 years): Rs 20,800

Includes stay in non-AC hotels, shared wash and change facilities, and non-AC transport.

Standard Class III:

Price for 1 to 3 persons: Rs 36,700 per person

Price per child (5 to 11 years): Rs 35,150

Includes stay in non-AC hotel, bus transportation, and non-AC transport.

Comfort AC Second Class:

Package prices: Rs 48,600 and Rs 46,700