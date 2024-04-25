JEE-Mains 2024 results: 56 Candidates achieve perfect NTA scores

JEE-Mains 2024 has seen a remarkable achievement as 56 candidates, including two females, attained perfect NTA scores, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA) announcement on Wednesday. Notably, Telangana emerged with the highest number of candidates scoring full marks in the exam, with 15 students from the state achieving 100 NTA scores. This marks Telangana’s third consecutive year as the top scorer in this category, demonstrating the state’s consistent excellence in JEE-Mains.

Among the standout performers were Sanvi Jain from Karnataka and Shayna Sinha from Delhi, representing the two female candidates who secured perfect scores. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh also showcased strong performances, with seven students each achieving 100 percentiles. Delhi followed closely behind with six high-scoring candidates. The 56 top scorers comprised 40 from the general category, 10 from OBC, and six from the Gen-EWS category, reflecting a diverse range of achievers.

The announcement by NTA encompassed the combined results of paper 1 (BE/BTech) from both the January and April sessions. Out of over a million test-takers, 250,284 candidates have qualified to proceed to the next stage, the JEE (Advanced) test. However, 39 candidates faced disqualification from JEE-Mains for three years due to malpractice during the exam. JEE (Main) serves as the gateway to various engineering courses, including those offered by NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical colleges, setting the stage for aspiring engineers across the country.