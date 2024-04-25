Judge overseeing Gyanvapi case reports receiving threats

Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, known for his involvement in the Gyanvapi case, has reported receiving threatening calls from international phone numbers. These calls, deemed malicious and including death threats, have prompted him to request an investigation into their origin. Following similar concerns raised after the Gyanvapi judgment, the Allahabad High Court initially provided him and his family with Y-category security, which was later downgraded to X-category.

After being transferred to Bareilly, Justice Diwakar took proactive measures in the 2018 Bareilly riots case by summoning senior cleric Tauqeer Raza to face trial, alleging him to be the mastermind behind the unrest. Expressing his concerns over the recent threatening calls, the judge wrote to SSP Sushil Chandrabhan Ghule, highlighting the inadequacy of his current security detail, consisting of only two personnel without weapons capable of countering potential threats.

The judge’s security concerns were further compounded last year when a Popular Front of India (PFI) agent was apprehended near his residence in Lucknow. In response, Shahjahanpur SSP Ashok Kumar Meena deployed a gunner at the residence of Justice Diwakar’s brother, who is also an additional district judge. However, the security cover was subsequently removed due to the Lok Sabha elections, leaving the judge and his family vulnerable to potential threats.