Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar seeks HC intervention to dismiss FIR in voter intimidation case

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, has taken legal steps to nullify an FIR lodged against him at the RMC Yard police station in the city. The FIR alleges him of both intimidating and enticing residents of an apartment in the Rajarajeshwari assembly constituency. Seeking justice, Shivakumar has approached the High Court to address these accusations.

The FIR traces back to an incident during an election campaign meeting organized by D.K. Shivakumar with residents of an apartment in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Claims emerged suggesting that Shivakumar had made promises of land allocation and water provision in exchange for votes for the Congress candidate, DK Suresh, in the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

Following a private complaint filed by Dinesh Kumar regarding the alleged violation of the code of conduct, the Magistrate Court issued an order on April 19 for the registration of an FIR against Shivakumar. Acting on this order, the RMC Yard police station filed the FIR, citing charges of voter coercion and inducement.

Challenging the accusations, Shivakumar’s petition contends that his statements did not involve threats or inducements but rather addressed the residents’ concerns regarding water supply and land issues. He asserts that his comments were aimed at clarifying that the demands could be addressed through legitimate channels, including potential funding from the MP’s fund.