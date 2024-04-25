Kerala anticipates high voter turnout despite heatwave alert

Kerala is gearing up for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with unwavering enthusiasm despite the scorching heat. As the final hours approach, political parties and candidates are intensifying their efforts to secure maximum votes. With 194 candidates contesting across 20 constituencies and an estimated 2.77 crore voters expected to participate, polling will be conducted in 25,231 booths across the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kerala witnessed its highest voter turnout in three decades, with over 80 percent participation in various constituencies. Notably, northern constituencies like Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Vadakara, and Kannur reported the highest turnout, while Alappuzha saw polling rates surpassing 80 percent. Despite the heat, voters are determined to exercise their democratic rights in this crucial election.

However, amidst the election fervor, the India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of potential heat waves in certain districts of Kerala. Palakkad is expected to experience temperatures up to 41 degrees Celsius, while several other districts, including Kollam, Alappuzha, and Thiruvananthapuram, are forecasted to see temperatures reaching up to 39-37 degrees Celsius. Despite these challenges, voters remain committed to participating in the electoral process.