Kerala declares paid holiday for commercial establishments on April 26

On April 26, a public holiday has been declared in Kerala for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, covering all institutions, including government offices and educational institutions. A government order ensures that wages should not be withheld or reduced for commercial establishments on this day. This announcement extends to all government, semi-government, and commercial establishments governed by the Negotiable Instruments Act in the state, allowing employees to take paid leave.

In preparation for the elections, efforts are underway to secure maximum voter turnout across the state’s 20 constituencies. With 194 candidates competing for seats and an estimated 2.77 crore voters expected to participate, polling will occur at 25,231 booths. Distribution of polling materials will commence at 8 am, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm. Prohibitory orders have been issued in select districts to maintain peace during the electoral process.

To ensure smooth conduct, a significant deployment of security personnel has been arranged, with 66,303 policemen and 62 companies of central forces on duty. Election officials are granted the option to vote by post, and designated centers are operational for this purpose. These measures aim to facilitate a fair and orderly election process in Kerala.