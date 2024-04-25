Kerala nurse meets mother after 12-Year in Yemeni jail

Mother Premakumari was finally reunited with her daughter Nimisha Priya after a heart-wrenching 12-year separation, as Nimisha remains detained in a Yemeni jail facing the death penalty. Accompanied by Samuel Jerome, a member of the Save Nimisha Priya international council, Premakumari embarked on this emotional journey to Yemen. Overwhelmed with emotion, Premakumari burst into tears upon seeing her daughter, who reassured her that everything would eventually be alright.

The meeting took place under special arrangements made by prison authorities, with only Nimisha’s mother permitted to meet her. Held in a dedicated room, the meeting lasted over an hour, during which Premakumari and Nimisha shared a meal together. This poignant reunion was made possible through prior permission from the jail authorities, with the Indian Embassy officials also present during the visit.

Nimisha Priya, a Malayali nurse, had been sentenced to death in Yemen in 2017 on murder charges involving Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mahdi. Despite her conviction, Nimisha’s fate hinges on the potential pardon from Talal’s family as per Islamic law. Only if the victim’s family forgives the death sentence, after the Sana’a High Court upholds it, will Nimisha’s release become possible. This development follows the Delhi High Court’s grant of permission to Premakumari for her visit to Yemen, culminating in her emotional reunion with her daughter.