Know what is cuffing season

As per relationship experts, cuffing season is the search for someone to shack up with or exclusively date during the holidays and colder winter months.

In one survey by the dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, about half of singles surveyed said they think more about dating during cuffing season, and 4 in 10 say they’re more likely to use dating apps during this time. One-fifth of survey respondents said they’d date someone in the winter to avoid being lonely, according to data analytics firm YouGov.

Cuffing seasons begins as soon as it starts getting cold.People seek relationships during cuffing season for both emotional and physical reasons. Some research suggests people feel more lonely when the weather is cold. As per experts, being cold makes people more interested in romantic movies.