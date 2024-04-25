Kochi water metro marks first year with 1.8 million passengers

Kochi’s water metro celebrates its first anniversary on April 25, having operated for 11 months. Over this period, the service has expanded to include five routes and 14 boats, catering to a total of 18,36,390 passengers. The project aims to enhance connectivity between urban residences along the lakeshore and mainland business areas, while also addressing traffic congestion and pollution issues in the city. To attract more commuters, the project plans to introduce additional energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, and safe boats with minimal wake and draft features.

Initially launched with nine boats, the water metro has gradually expanded its fleet and route network, now serving passengers on five distinct routes with 14 vessels. Officials note a rise in tourist numbers to Kochi compared to previous years, attributing part of this increase to the water metro’s convenient and accessible transportation options.

Ticket prices for the water metro range from Rs. 20 to Rs. 40, depending on the route. Passengers can also opt for weekly, monthly, or quarterly passes priced at Rs. 180, Rs. 600, and Rs. 1500, respectively. With a focus on sustainability and efficiency, the Kochi Water Metro project continues to innovate and improve its services to encourage more people to utilize public water transport and reduce the city’s reliance on road-based transportation.