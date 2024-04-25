Landslide isolates Arunachal Pradesh district bordering China

Massive landslides in Arunachal Pradesh have severely damaged a crucial highway, disrupting road connectivity with the Dibang Valley district, which shares a border with China. Recent heavy rainfall in the region triggered the landslides along National Highway-33 between Hunli and Anini, making the route impassable for vehicles. This has caused significant hardships for locals and security forces who rely on the highway as a vital lifeline in the challenging terrain.

Videos capturing the aftermath of the landslide show a section of the highway completely washed away, exacerbating the transportation crisis. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has initiated efforts to mobilize resources for repairing the damaged sections of the highway. Despite the disruption, authorities have assured that there are currently no shortages of food or other essential items in the affected areas.

Expressing concern over the situation, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has instructed authorities to expedite the restoration of connectivity between Hunli and Anini. He emphasized the importance of this road in connecting the Dibang Valley with the rest of the country and urged prompt action to alleviate the inconvenience faced by commuters.