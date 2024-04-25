Lava launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Lava ProWatch Zn has been launched in India. The Lava ProWatch Zn is priced at Rs. 2,599 for the silicon strap variant, whereas the metallic strap variant is priced at Rs. 2,999. The wearable is available in Black and Grey colours and will go on sale through the company website, Amazon and select retail stores across the country starting April 26.

The new Lava ProWatch Zn features a circular 1.43-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with 600 nits of peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. The display has an always-on mode and offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. It has a stainless steel strap and metallic dial with side-mounted buttons for navigation through the UI. The wearable is powered by an RTL8763EWE – VP chip

The smartwatch is equipped with a VC9202 + VP60A PPG sensor to monitor heart rate. The Lava ProWatch Zn is also capable of tracking blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2). The smartwatch is also touted to track stress, breathing and sleep. It offers more than 150 watch faces and users can customise them via the paired Android or iOS smartphones.

Additionally, the Lava ProWatch Zn comes with over 110 sports modes and inbuilt games like 2048, Jigsaw Puzzle, Racing and Discoloration. It has Bluetooth calling support with Bluetooth version 5.2. It allows users to respond instantly through the watch to callers. The watch has an IP68-rated build.

Lava has packed a 350mAh battery on the ProWatch Zn. It is said to deliver up to 20 days of standby time and up to eight days of battery life on normal usage. With Bluetooth calling enabled, the battery is claimed to last for up to three days.