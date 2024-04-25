Pathanamthitta LD clerk suspended for leaking polling officials’ duty list

Pathanamthitta takes strict measures following the breach of polling officials’ duty list, with LD Clerk Yadu Krishna facing suspension by the District Collector. The action came after UDF candidate Anto Antony raised concerns, leading to a protest by Antony and Congress leaders at the collectorate.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s directive prompted the Collector’s action, as investigations revealed the clerk leaked the list via a WhatsApp group. The officer explained that the list, intended for flexing purposes, was mistakenly shared with another group.

Further inquiries are underway, with a committee investigating potential involvement of others. The district collector emphasized potential criminal consequences and mentioned plans to file a complaint with the cyber cell. Anto Anthony has also made significant allegations, accusing a pro-CPM organization of leaking sensitive polling station information just one day before the elections.