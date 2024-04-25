Realme launches new 5G smartphones in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G were unveiled in India. The new 5G smartphones come as a close sibling of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, that has been available in the country since last month.

The price of Realme Narzo 70 5G is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999. The Realme Narzo 70x 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. Both phones are offered in Forest Green and Ice Blue shades.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 70 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 skin based on Android 14. Realme is promising three years of security updates and two years of software updates for the new handset. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The display has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, coupled with Arm Mali-G68 GPU. It is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. With the Dynamic RAM feature, this onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

The Realme Narzo 70 5G has a dual rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone packs 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 70 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification. Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 70 5G with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G gets the same SIM and software specifications as the Realme Narzo 70 5G. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It ships with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with Arm Mali-G57 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. It also supports the Dynamic RAM feature.

Realme has packed a dual rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo 70x 5G, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor. It has a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature showing battery warnings and charging status.

Connectivity options and audio features are identical to the Realme Narzo 70 5G model. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54-rated build. The handset offers 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 2TB. It also gets the same 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support.