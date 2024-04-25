Redmi launches new tablet in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Redmi launched a new tablet named ‘Redmi Pad SE’ in India. Redmi Pad SE price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB+128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. It will be available in Graphite Grey, Lavender Purple, and Mint Green colours in India. The tablet will go on sale via Amazon, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores in India and customers can avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit card transactions.

The new Redmi Pad SE sports a 11-inch WUXGA (1,920×1,200 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 400 nits peak brightness, and pixel density of 207ppi. The tablet is equipped with a 6nm octa core Snapdragon 680 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It runs on Android 13-based MIUI Pad 14.

Also Read: Lava launches new smartwatch in India: Price, Features

The company has equipped the Redmi Pad SE with an 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, for photos and videos. Meanwhile, the tablet has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls. The front facing camera is also used to unlock the tablet.

The tablet offers dual band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and has a virtual ambient light sensor, accelerometer, and a hall sensor. It is also equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs an 8,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, and the tablet comes with a charging brick in the box.