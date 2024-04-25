Silence Period Starts in Kerala Elections; Prohibitory Orders Issued in 4 Districts

With the culmination of a rigorous one-and-a-half-month-long election campaign, Kerala now transitions into a silent campaign phase ahead of the second polling phase on Friday (April 26). As voters gear up to cast their ballots, 194 candidates are competing for seats across 20 constituencies in the state, with an estimated 2.77 crore voters expected to participate across 25,231 booths.

Preparations for the election are underway, with polling materials distribution beginning tomorrow at 8 am and voting scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm. To maintain peace and order, prohibitory orders have been issued in certain districts, and a significant security presence, including 66,303 policemen and 62 companies of central forces, has been deployed. Election officials on duty are eligible to vote by post today, with designated centers facilitating this process.

The electoral landscape suggests tight races in fifteen of Kerala’s twenty Lok Sabha seats, with fierce competition observed across all constituencies. Triangular contests are particularly notable in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, adding to the electoral dynamism seen in Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, and Thrissur. The conclusion of the open campaign witnessed enthusiastic displays of political fervor, with hundreds of activists from different parties gathering at specific locations in each constituency, demonstrating their support through energetic songs, slogans, and flag-waving.