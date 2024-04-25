Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher for fifth consecutive session

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive session on April 25 led by buying across the sectors barring realty. BSE Sensex ended at 74,339.44, up 486.50 points or 0.66 percent. NSE Nifty settled at 22,570.30, up 167.90 points or 0.75 percent.

About 1980 shares advanced, 1664 shares declined, and 138 shares unchanged. Top gainers were Axis Bank, SBI, Dr Reddy’s Labs, JSW Steel and Nestle India. Top losers included Kotak Mahindra Bank, LTIMindtree, HUL, SBI Life Insurance and Titan Company.

Among sectors, except realty, all other indices ended in the green with PSU Bank index rose nearly 4 percent. The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each.