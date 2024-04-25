The Family Star featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur set for OTT

Telugu film “The Family Star,” starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, will premiere on Prime Video starting April 26, as announced by the streaming platform on Wednesday. The romantic family drama, written and directed by Parasuram, initially hit theatres across India on April 5. Prime Video revealed that the film will be available for streaming in India and more than 240 countries and territories in Telugu and Tamil, with Malayalam and Kannada dubs to follow.

In “The Family Star,” Vijay Deverakonda portrays the character of Govardhan, a dedicated family man striving for success while shouldering the responsibilities of his extended joint family. The story takes an intriguing turn when a charismatic new tenant named Indu, played by Mrunal Thakur, enters his life. As their relationship blossoms into an unexpected love story, they must navigate various challenges and conflicts that arise, testing their bond along the way.

Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, “The Family Star” promises to offer audiences a heartfelt exploration of love, family, and resilience. Vijay Deverakonda expressed his excitement about the film’s OTT premiere, highlighting the relatable journey of his character Govardhan. Similarly, Mrunal Thakur shared her enthusiasm for audiences worldwide to experience the story of Indu and Govardhan, filled with moments of love, heartbreak, and hope.