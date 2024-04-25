Types of kisses one must try according to Kama Sutra

In ancient India, sexual relations were talked about openly. ‘Kamasutra’, the very first treatise on the subject of sex was written in India in the second century. Indian culture considers sex not only physical but also associated with mental pleasure. Kamasutra written by Indian sage Vatsayana contains ancient wisdom about sex. The book written in Sanskrit explores sexuality, eroticism and emotional fulfillment in life. It is considered as the holy grail of erotics.

The book gives us different ways of kissing. Chapter 3 of Part 2 of Vatsayana’s Kamasutra has a lot to say about the kiss.

The Bent Kiss: The bent kiss–Start by kissing each other straight up and slowly turn your heads towards the side while leaning towards each other. Intensify this kiss by holding your partners face.

The Greatly Pressed Kiss: Gently squeeze your partner’s lower lip in between your two fingers and caress the lip with your tongue and slowly start pressing your lips against theirs.

The Clasping Kiss: While kissing, take both your partner’s lips in yours to try the clasping kiss. Use your tongue to play with your partner’s tongue or run your tongue over their teeth or palate just for fun. Remember this kiss is best practised when the man has no facial hair.

Measured kiss: The measured kiss is when one partner offers their lips, but does not move them. The other person touches their lips against theirs, kissing the mouth while the other stays passive.

Throbbing kiss: In this kiss, the woman acts slightly bashful and even grasps the man’s lip. She then inserts it in her mouth. According to the Kama Sutra, this kiss is very specific.

Brushing kiss: In this kiss, woman has her eyes shut and she gently seizes her man’s lips. She then covers his eyes so that he cannot see and just feels the love current pass through when she brushes his lips lightly with her tongue and moves away.

Kamasutra describes about more than 250 kinds of kisses. It covers all the aspects of kiss, including the types of kisses, when and how to kiss. It highlights the importance of kiss during sex, and also the fact that by using all our senses while kissing, we can experience profound joy and peace.