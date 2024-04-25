UDF and LDF accuse BJP of distributing kits in Wayanad before polling

Both the UDF and LDF have accused the BJP of organizing the widespread distribution of kits to voters in Wayanad ahead of the April 26 polling day. Acting on confidential information, the police conducted a raid in Bathery, seizing around 1500 food kits allegedly containing items like betel nut and tobacco. An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing.

It is alleged that the kits were also delivered to Kellur in Mananthavady for distribution. Subsequently, UDF workers staged a protest in front of the 5th Mile Supermarket. T. Siddique MLA asserted that since the BJP is unlikely to secure votes through legitimate means, they are resorting to distributing kits to offset the impact of their anticipated defeat. The CPM claimed that the kits were intended for distribution in tribal colonies and accused the BJP of orchestrating the scheme for their candidate. The kits were discovered in a lorry at a godown yesterday. Following the allegations of kit distribution in Kellur, protests continued in the area, indicating the gravity of the situation and the dissatisfaction among locals.