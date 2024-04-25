Volkswagen launches Taigun GT Line and GT Sport Plus in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The German automaker Volkswagen has launched Taigun GT Line and GT Sport Plus in India. The tech-loaded SUVs have been released in the market at the starting price of Rs 14.08 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top model goes up to Rs 19.74 lakh. (ex-showroom). Both the vehicles either can be booked from an authorized dealership or online via the official webiste.

The GT Sport Plus comes with signature grille at the front, featuring a chrome finish logo. It also has LED headlight setup with LED stylish DRLs, black-colored roof rails, glossy black B-pillar, and black-colored ORVMs.

The vehicle now runs on 17-inch Cassino black alloy wheels, flaunting red front brake calipers on each side. It is powered by a 1.5-liter TSI EVO engine. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DSG and 6-speed manual transmission.

The GT Line uses a 1.0-liter turbo petrol engine. The unit generates maximum power of 113 bhp and 178 Nm. The engine is mated with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission