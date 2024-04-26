149 UDF workers booked after clash during kottikalasam: Police

A case of attempted murder has been lodged against MLA C. R. Mahesh in connection with the attack during Kottikalasam in Karunagapally, along with an FIR registered against 149 UDF workers. Additionally, the police have filed a case of assault against CPM state committee member Susan Koti. The clash erupted on the final day of Kottikalasam, resulting in injuries to four policemen and MLA Mahesh.

Allegations from the UDF claim that the clash was instigated by LDF workers who purportedly began by hurling stones at their MLA. Police intervention, including the use of lathi charge, was required to quell the disturbance. MLA Mahesh was subsequently hospitalized at Karunagapalli Taluk Hospital, while CPM state committee member Susan Kodiyil also sustained injuries during the clash, prompting a police complaint from his end regarding the incident.