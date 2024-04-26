2 terrorists dead, 2 soldiers injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

Baramulla: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nowpora area of Sopore in Baramulla District, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Two soldiers and one civilian were also injured in the encounter. All the injured were rushed to the hospital where all of them are said to be stable.

Also Read: Lenovo launches new laptop in India: Details

After getting information about presence of two terrorists in the area, security forces launched a cordon and search operation. And during the search operation terrorists opened fire on security forces resulting in a gun battle. The encounter began on Thursday at Check Mohalla Nowpora in the Sopore area of north Kashmir. A fresh exchange of firing took place on Friday morning.