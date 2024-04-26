66,000 police deployed in Kerala for LS election security

For the Lok Sabha election voting in Kerala on April 26, a total of 66,303 police personnel have been deployed for security measures. Among them, 41,976 are police officers, while 24,327 are special police officers. These personnel are distributed across 144 election subdivisions, with central forces stationed at booths prone to violence. Notably, NDA candidate Suresh Gopi cast his vote in Thrissur as Kerala participates in voting across all 20 parliamentary constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls today.

Under the directives of the Election Commission of India, Kerala Police is executing the deployment plan. The force comprises 41,976 police officers and 24,327 Special Police Officers, tasked with ensuring the smooth conduct of elections. Each of the state’s 20 district police chiefs oversees 144 election subdivisions, with Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) assuming responsibility. Additionally, police stations are equipped with patrolling teams to maintain law and order, alongside Drutakarma Sena stationed within police station limits on election day.

The organizational structure includes a group patrol system, clustering polling stations, and deploying central forces to manage problematic areas. ADGP MR Ajith Kumar serves as the state-level nodal officer for police deployment, with IG Harshita Attaluri acting as the Assistant Police Nodal Officer at Police Headquarters. These measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to ensure the security and integrity of the electoral process in Kerala.