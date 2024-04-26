BJP state president Surendran foresees more political figures joining party after June 4

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Alappuzha NDA candidate Sobha Surendran made a significant disclosure against LDF convener E P Jayarajan on the eve of the polls. BJP state president K Surendran confirmed that discussions with the Left leader regarding joining the saffron party had occurred at various stages, under the knowledge of the BJP state leadership. Additionally, negotiations are ongoing with discontented workers from both the UDF and the LDF, with Surendran predicting an influx of new leaders into the BJP after June 4, including unexpected names.

Sobha Surendran unveiled a WhatsApp message from Jayarajan’s son and a purported ticket to Delhi, supposedly arranged by ‘Dallal’ Nandakumar, to engage in discussions. She confirmed a meeting with Jayarajan’s son at a hotel in Ernakulam but refrained from divulging further details at this stage. Sobha called for the arrest of ‘Dallal’ Nandakumar, accusing him of character assassination, particularly highlighting his actions towards her as a woman. She emphasized her complaint against him to relevant authorities, including the Director General of Police (DGP).

Meanwhile, KPCC President K Sudhakaran alleged that Jayarajan had negotiated with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar through Nandakumar to join the BJP. Responding to the allegations, Jayarajan admitted to Javadekar’s visit to his son’s flat in Thiruvananthapuram during his grandson’s birthday celebration. However, he clarified that the visit was informal and rejected any political discussions, asserting his disinterest in such engagements.