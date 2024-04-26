BMW India launches i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan in India: Details

Mumbai: BMW India has launched the i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan in India. The electric sedan is offered in a single trim. The BMW i5 M60 xDrive is priced at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom) and is being brought to India as a full-import CBU.

The i5 M60 rides on 20-inch alloy wheels. The rear gets thin LED taillamps, with a wraparound design. Customers can opt for multiple colour options including metallic options in M Brooklyn Grey, M Carbon Black, Cape York Green, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophiosto Grey, Oxide Grey and Mineral White, while Alpine White is offered as a non-metallic option.

The i5 comes with 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. There are a number of M-specific elements inside the car, including the carbon fibre trim on the dashboard, M-specific displays, M-steering wheel, sports seats, dark roof lining. Features include 4-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and electrically adjustable seats.

The BMW i5 M60 comes with a 83.9kWh battery pack which provides the sedan with a WLTP claimed range of 516km on a single charge. The sedan is equipped with two electric motors which produce a total of 601bhp and 795Nm of torque. BMW claims that the i5 M60 can do the 0 to 100kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds, and has a top speed of 230kmph.

BMW bundles a 11kW AC charger with the car, but customers can also choose the 22kW AC charger for an extra cost. With 205kW DC charging, the battery can be filled up from 10 to 80 per cent in under 30 minutes.