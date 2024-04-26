Boult launches first-ever soundbars in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: India based smart wearables brand Boult has laun ched its first-ever soundbars in India. The soundbars are named ‘ Boult BassBox X120 and BassBox X180’.

Boult has introduced its new smart home audio range with two variants of soundbars- X120 and X180. The BOULT BassBox X120 is available for purchase at a launch price of Rs 4,999 and the BassBox X180 is priced at Rs 5,999. Interested buyers can purchase the audio devices from boats official website – boultaudio.com and Flipkart.

BOULT BassBox X120: The BOULT BassBox X120 is equipped with two sound drivers and an audio output of 120 RMS. It includes a wired subwoofer for bass output. Users can adjust the audio settings with three EQ modes: Movie, Music, and News. The device can be controlled through a remote or its control panel. It utilises Digital Signal Processing technology to process and improve sound quality.

BOULT BassBox X180: The BOULT BassBox X180 features four sound drivers and is designed for larger rooms. It also comes with a wired subwoofer for bass and offers the same three EQ modes for different types of audio content. Control options include a remote and the device’s control panel. The X180 uses Digital Signal Processing technology for sound enhancement.

Both models offer a 2.1 channel setup and include Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, USB, Optical, and HDMI connectivity, compatible with various devices like Smart TVs, Computers, Mobiles, and Gaming Consoles. They provide a consistent audio experience for different media types.