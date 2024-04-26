Commodity Market: Gold price gains marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged higher marginally in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,320, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6665, up by 40. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 240 per 8 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold dipped 0.1% to $2,331.15 per ounce. Prices are down nearly $100 from the all-time high of $2,431.29 scaled on April 12. Gold prices are down 2.5% so far for the week.

U.S. gold futures were unchanged at $2,343.50 per ounce. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $27.40 per ounce, platinum was up 0.6% at $919.90, while palladium gained 1.1% to $984.73.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is trading at Rs 71,212 per 10 gram. It touched its lifetime high of Rs 73,958 on 12th April 2024. So, in nearly a fortnight, gold prices have corrected around Rs 2500 per 10 gram on MCX.