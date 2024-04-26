Crispy and flavourful Onion Pakoda

To make Onion Pakoda, you’ll need:

– 2 onions, thinly sliced

– 1 cup gram flour (besan)

– 1/4 cup rice flour

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1/4 tsp turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Water as needed

– Oil for frying

To make this crispy and flavorful snack, you’ll need onions, gram flour, rice flour, cumin seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, salt, and oil for frying.

First, slice the onions thinly and place them in a mixing bowl. Add gram flour, rice flour, cumin seeds, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the bowl and mix well. Add water little by little to make a thick batter.

Next, heat oil in a deep frying pan. Take a small amount of the batter and drop it into the hot oil. Fry the pakodas until they turn golden brown and crispy.

Remove the pakodas from the oil and place them onto a paper towel to remove any excess oil. Serve the onion pakodas hot with mint chutney or ketchup.

Onion pakodas are a delicious and easy-to-make snack that’s perfect for a rainy evening or as a party appetizer.