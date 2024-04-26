Delhi court extends custody of AAP’s Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia, along with Vijay Nair and other individuals, in connection with a money laundering probe conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The custody extension, effective until May 8, 2024, comes after a previous ruling on Wednesday, which extended Sisodia’s CBI judicial custody until May 7. This case is linked to alleged irregularities in the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia, who had withdrawn his interim bail plea earlier to focus on campaigning for his party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, awaits a decision on his regular bail requests. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha also had their custody extended until May 7 in connection with the same money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate has named Kejriwal as a key conspirator, sparking controversy over medical care and food restrictions during custody.

The court has reserved its judgement on K Kavitha’s bail plea until May 6, following an eight-day custody period that ended on April 23. Kejriwal, Kavitha, and Chanpreet Singh’s custody was also prolonged until May 7, with reports emerging of Kejriwal receiving insulin while being denied access to a private doctor. They are scheduled to appear in court for further proceedings on May 7.