Dell launches Alienware x16 R2 gaming laptop in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Dell launched new gaming laptop named ‘Alienware x16 R2’ in India. The Dell Alienware X16 R2 is available in India starting at Rs. 2,86,990 via Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), Amazon.com, and select multi-brand stores across the country. It is offered in a single Lunar Silver colour.

The Dell Alienware x16 R2 sports a 16-inch QHD+ (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) display with 3ms response time and 240Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with two CPU choices – Intel Core Ultra 7 155H and Core Ultra 9 185H. The processors can be paired with GPU options of Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060,GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4080, GeForce RTX 4090 and up to 16GB GDDR6 VRAM.

Alienware’s new gaming laptop also gets up to 32GB DDR5X RAM and up to 4TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It is equipped with an AlienFX RGB CherryMX keyboard, a multi-touch gesture touchpad with integrated scrolling, a full-HD camera, and a dual array mic. The laptop also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

The Dell Alienware x16 R2 packs a 90Wh battery with up to 360W charging support. It is equipped with two USB Type-A 3.2, and two USB Type-C ports including one 3.2 Gen 1 and one Thunderbolt 4.0 port, alongside a HDMI 2.1 and mini-Display port. The laptop also carries a microSD card slot, one 3.5mm audio jack, and a DC-in port.