Early voters in Bengaluru include Nirmala Sitharaman, Narayana Murthy, Rahul Dravid

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, software industry icon N R Narayana Murthy, his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, former cricketer Rahul Dravid, and actor Prakash Raj were among the early voters as polling commenced in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka on Friday. The polling booths saw brisk voting in the initial hours, with people eager to cast their votes early to avoid the heat.

Prakash Raj, speaking to PTI Videos, emphasized voting for candidates based on faith and the issues outlined in party manifestos. He stated that his vote was against hate and divisiveness, advocating for representatives aligned with his constituency’s interests. Polling, which began at 7 am, will continue until 6 pm. A total of 247 candidates, including 21 women, are contesting in the first phase across 14 segments, encompassing southern and coastal districts, with over 2.88 crore eligible voters spread across 30,602 polling stations.