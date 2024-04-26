Health & FitnessLife Style

Eating these foods will improve digestion

Apr 26, 2024, 09:11 pm IST

Digestion is an important process that our body performs. Poor digestive health leads to several health issues. Eating some foods will help improve digestive health. Here is  a list of such foods that you can add to your diet to improve digestion.

Foods for better digestion:

1. Curd: Curd is a prebiotic that can help keep your gut healthy. Probiotics contain healthy bacteria that can help boost digestion and prevent constipation, bloating and diarrhea.

2. Whole grains: Whole grains are loaded with fibre that can keep your digestion smooth. Additionally, some grains also act as prebiotics as well which can improve gut health.

3. Leafy greens: Green leafy vegetables are an excellent source of essential nutrients including fibre. The fibre and magnesium content of leafy greens helps ensure a healthy digestive system.

4. Bananas: Bananas are highly nutritious. If you have diarrhea, eat a banana. It can help restore normal bowel movements. Bananas also contain a good amount of fibre.

5. Omega-3s: Omega-3 fatty acids are not just good for your heart but for your digestion too. These healthy fats can help reduce inflammation in the gut, improving digestion.

 

 

