EVM Malfunctions in Phase 2 of 2024 Polls

During the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, technical glitches and EVM malfunctions created obstacles at numerous polling stations. Among the chaos, Danish Ali, the Congress candidate from Amroha, took the opportunity to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blaming him for the turmoil in the country over the past decade. Expressing optimism about his chances of winning, Ali credited the increased voter turnout to the pledges made by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. However, he voiced concerns about EVM issues, emphasizing ongoing efforts to resolve them.

Reports of EVM malfunctions disrupting the voting process emerged from several constituencies, including Meerut’s Golmandir booth in sector 4 and Pialkhua in Hapur at booth number 144. Authorities swiftly intervened to address these disruptions. With eight Lok Sabha seats contested during this phase in Uttar Pradesh, the electoral landscape featured a three-way battle. This phase followed the initial leg of elections held a week prior, marked by a significant turnout of around 65.5 percent across 21 states and Union territories.