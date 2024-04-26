DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Forex Market: Indian rupee declines against US dollar in early trade

Apr 26, 2024, 04:51 pm IST

Mumbai: The  Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The strengthening of the US currency  in the  overseas markets, elevated crude prices in international markets and sustained foreign capital outflows weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 83.30 against the dollar. During trading, it touched 83.33, down by 5 paise.In the previous session on Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 83.28 against the dollar.

Also  Read: BMW India launches i5 M60 xDrive electric sedan in India: Details 

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 105.54. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,823.33 crore.

Tags
shortlink
Apr 26, 2024, 04:51 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button