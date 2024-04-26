Forex Market: Indian rupee declines against US dollar in early trade

Mumbai: The Indian rupee depreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. The strengthening of the US currency in the overseas markets, elevated crude prices in international markets and sustained foreign capital outflows weighed upon the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened weak at 83.30 against the dollar. During trading, it touched 83.33, down by 5 paise.In the previous session on Thursday, the Indian rupee had settled at 83.28 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.09 per cent to 105.54. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,823.33 crore.