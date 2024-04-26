Heatwave forecasted today in many states: Meteorologist

Today marks the second phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with 88 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and Union Territories going to the polls. Dr. Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist from the India Meteorological Department, highlighted the forecast of a heatwave in areas where voting is scheduled to take place. Key battlegrounds in this phase include 20 seats in Kerala, 14 in Karnataka, 13 in Rajasthan, eight each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, six in Madhya Pradesh, and five each in Bihar and Assam. Additionally, three seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, along with one each in Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir, are set for voting, as well as the remaining part of the Outer Manipur constituency.

The electoral landscape is set for intense contests across various states, with political parties vying for dominance in crucial regions. This phase encompasses significant constituencies, each holding strategic importance in the overall electoral landscape. As voters exercise their democratic right, the outcomes in these constituencies will shape the trajectory of political dynamics in the country.