Itel launches T11 Pro true wireless stereo earbuds in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Itel T11 Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The latest affordable are offered in two colours- Aurora Blue and Ashy Green. The new Itel T11 Pro earbuds are available in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,299.

The Itel T11 Pro TWS earbuds feature 13mm drivers and feature a 360-degree bass technology that is claimed to offer better audio experience. Itel has provided an AirPods-like stem build for the new earbuds. With support for four microphones, the new earbuds offer an AI-backed ENC feature said to improve audio on calls.

Itel T11 Pro offer Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. The earbuds have an IPX5-rated build for splash resistance and come with touch controls that let users answer or reject calls or access the paired smartphone’s voice assistant.

The Itel T11 Pro earphones offer instant pop-up pairing with Itel 4G and non-Go version phones. Each earbud houses a 40mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 500mAh cell. The earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 42 hours of total playback time with the charging case. They support charging via a USB Type-C port.