Jeep India launches Wrangler Facelift in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Jeep India has launched Wrangler Facelift in India. The starting price for the Wrangler Unlimited now begins at Rs 67.65 lakh, while the top-of-the-line Rubicon comes in at Rs 71.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler are now open at Jeep dealerships and online. Deliveries are set to begin in mid-May 2024.

Both the Wrangler Unlimited and Rubicon come with a sleek blacked-out grille and brand-new 18-inch alloy wheels, along with a tough Gorilla glass windshield. Both models feature an Active Noise Cancellation system with a 7-microphone array.The latest Wrangler features a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Other features include five customizable user profiles plus a valet mode, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, a fully customizable home screen for effortless navigation, simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled devices, and TomTom navigation with predictive search and natural speech recognition.

The new Wrangler has dual USB Type C ports for rapid charging, up to seven USB Type A and Type C ports across both rows, standard 12-volt accessory outlets, and a 230-volt AC outlet for powering select personal electronics.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has over 85 advanced safety features. Standard in all models are front and second-row side curtain airbags, alongside front seat-mounted and side airbags. New enhancements include second-row seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, and structural improvements for better side-impact protection.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as Forward Collision Warning, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam Headlamps, and Adaptive Cruise Control come standard. Additionally, ParkSense front and rear park-assist systems with ParkView rear backup camera are included, with the Rubicon model featuring off-road cameras. Traction control and electronic stability control ensure stability across diverse driving conditions.

The new SUVs are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine churning out 270 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed torque converter automatic.