Karnataka begins for LS polls : 14 constituencies, 30,602 booths open

The initial phase of voting for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka commenced on Friday, April 26, at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4. Extensive preparations are underway to ensure a seamless and impartial voting process throughout the state. With 30,602 polling booths established and stringent security measures in place, the environment is conducive for voters to exercise their democratic rights. The Election Commission’s efforts aim to conduct the elections transparently and efficiently, with Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena confirming the polling schedule and the participation of 2.88 crore eligible voters across these constituencies.

Voters are required to carry their voter ID cards to the polling stations, although alternative documents like Aadhaar Cards, Narega Cards, or Pass Books with a photograph issued by a Bank/Post Office are also accepted. MPs, MLAs, and voters with special disability cards can cast their votes by presenting one of the specified identity cards. To prevent fraudulent voting, ink markings will be applied to the voter’s left index finger. Among the 14 constituencies, Bengaluru rural garners significant attention as it’s perceived as a battleground between two prominent families. HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law, Dr. CN Manjunath, competes against DK Shivakumar’s brother, DK Suresh, in an area historically aligned with the Congress party for the past decade.

This electoral showdown underscores the political significance of Bengaluru rural and highlights the contest between these familial and party interests in shaping the outcome of the elections.