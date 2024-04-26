Karnataka’s 14 Constituencies report 50.93% voter turnout by 3 PM

As Karnataka’s Lok Sabha elections progress, the state witnesses a noteworthy 50.93% voter turnout by 3 PM across 14 constituencies. Heartening instances of citizens exercising their democratic right include a 103-year-old cancer survivor and a newlywed couple casting their votes. However, challenges emerge, with reports of voting boycotts in certain villages due to alleged infrastructure neglect.

In Bengaluru, robust voter participation is observed, with turnout rates of 40.10% in Bengaluru Central, 40.77% in Bengaluru South, and 41.12% in Bengaluru North by 3 PM. Despite the intense heat, citizens display determination to vote, exemplified by a 103-year-old cancer patient who reached the polling station with assistance from Manipal Hospital.

In Tumkur district, a newly married couple underscores the significance of civic duty by voting after their wedding ceremony. However, challenges arise in Honnenahalli village, Belur taluk, Hassan district, where insufficient infrastructure prompts residents to boycott voting, citing grievances such as the lack of drinking water and road facilities. Despite attempts to address concerns, the boycott illustrates the ongoing struggle to ensure fair and inclusive elections.