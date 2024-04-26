Kerala gears up for phase II of LS polls

In Kerala, the electoral stage is set for a showdown as 194 candidates contest across 20 Lok Sabha seats in the second phase of polling. The campaign has been intense, with the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA vigorously vying for voter support. Over 2.75 crore voters are expected to participate, with polling scheduled to commence at 7 am on Friday.

The Election Commission has ensured the readiness of 30,238 EVMs for the election. Mock polls will precede the actual voting to verify the proper functioning of the machines. Notable leaders from various political parties, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, and V Muraleedharan, are in the electoral fray, adding to the high-stakes nature of the contest.

Kerala holds significance as all 20 parliamentary constituencies go to polls simultaneously. Additionally, the formation of the INDIA bloc by several opposition parties signals a united front against the BJP, further intensifying the electoral dynamics in the state.