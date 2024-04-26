Kerala sees 24% voter turnout by 11 am in 2024 LS election

The second phase of voting for Kerala’s 20 Lok Sabha constituencies kicked off on Friday, April 26, running from 7 am to 6 pm, with results scheduled for announcement on June 4. As of 11 am, the state recorded a 24 percent voter turnout, witnessing long queues at many polling stations as candidates and leaders cast their votes early in the day. Notably, Suresh Gopi, the NDA candidate from Thrissur, and VD Satheesan, the Kerala Opposition leader from Ernakulam, expressed their hopes and expectations regarding the election outcomes.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress candidate KC Venugopal were among the early voters, emphasizing their confidence in their respective constituencies. Union Minister and BJP candidate V Muraleedharan stressed the importance of the elections for the nation’s future, while Congress MP Shashi Tharoor patiently waited in line to cast his vote in Thiruvananthapuram. The political landscape was further enriched by the participation of senior figures like AK Antony, who voted in Thiruvananthapuram, where his son, Anil Antony, contested for the BJP in Pathanamthitta.

Kerala, known for its dynamic political environment, presents a competitive scenario with 194 candidates vying for the 20 parliamentary seats. The state has historically been a stronghold for the Congress, but the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is gearing up for a challenge. High-profile contests in constituencies like Wayanad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur add to the electoral fervor, as the BJP seeks to make inroads despite its past electoral struggles in the region.