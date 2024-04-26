Know how to avoid common sex injuries

Sex is an important aspect of life. Practicing responsible sexual positions and behaviours are the cornerstones of healthy sexual life. Unhealthy practices may lead to is sexually transmitted infections, reproductive tract infections, unhealthy pregnancy, sexual dysfunction and injuries too.

Here are the most common sexual injuries and ways to avoid them:

Cuts and tears in the vagina:

A cut or tear at the entrance of a sensitive area like vagina is mostly caused by insufficient lubrication during an intercourse. Though the vagina heals on its own in most cases, a severe injury may lead to bleeding and long-term infection as well. The best way to prevent the condition is to ensure natural lubrication through lots of foreplay.

Soreness in the vagina:

A sore vagina is the most common sex injury. Lack of lubrication is the main cause . Doctors suggest over-the-counter painkillers for an aching vagina. A lukewarm bath will also be useful.

Penile fracture:

Penile fracture can be a reality if an erect penis gets hit forcefully and the blood-laden chambers inside it break. Fracture in the penis is a medical emergency. It has been found that the chances of this condition increase in case of the woman-on-top position.

Back injuries:

Sex is a high intensity activity that can result in muscle injury. Though thigh and calf muscles are most vulnerable to injury during an intercourse, any part of your body may be affected in course of the act. Over-the-counter painkillers and light stretches can be the best solutions for pulled muscles.

Carpet burn:

Having sex on your rug can be fun. But it may give you scratches all over or a burning sensation to your skin. Disinfecting the area with soap and water will have a healing effect. Also, use a soft towel or blanket instead of carpet if you want to have sex on the floor next time.