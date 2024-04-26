Lenovo launches new laptop in India: Details

Mumbai: Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) was launched in India on Friday. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) price in India is set at Rs. 1,01,990 for the variant with an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU and a 2.8K OLED screen. The company is yet to announce pricing details for the other variants. The laptops will be available in Storm Grey and Tidal Teal colours, via the company’s online store and other retail channels.

The newly launched laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 7 CPUs, along with Intel Arc graphics. It is equipped with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It sports a 14-inch (1,920×1,200 pixels) WUXGA OLED screen with a peak brightness of 600 nits, but you can also opt for an OLED model with a (2,880×1,800 pixels) 2.8K OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays support Lenovo’s Digital Pen, which is sold separately.

The laptop is equipped with a 2-megapixel full-HD+ infrared camera (along with a Lenovo TrueBlock privacy shutter, and it also has two built-in microphones. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4/ USB 4.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 TypeA port, an HDMI 1.4b port, a Micro SD card reader, and a combo audio jack.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (2024) is equipped with a 71WHr battery with Rapid Express Charge support that provides three hours of usage with a 15-minute charge. The laptop is claimed to last up to 22.5 hours on a single charge during local video playback.