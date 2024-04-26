Karnataka records 9.21% of voter turnout after 2 hours of polling

Within the initial two hours of polling, Karnataka recorded a 9.21% voter turnout across its districts, showcasing early enthusiasm among voters despite soaring temperatures. Bengaluru’s constituencies reported varying turnouts, with Bengaluru South leading at 9.8%, followed by Bengaluru North at 8.64%, and Bengaluru Centre at 8.14%. Districts like Udupi Chikmagalur and Dakshina Kannada exhibited higher engagement with turnouts of 12.82% and 14.33% respectively, while others such as Hassan, Chitradurga, and Tumkur ranged between 7.73% and 9.57%.

Rural areas witnessed a slower start but gradually gained momentum throughout the day. Notably, Udupi stood out with a 12.79% turnout by 9 am, indicating significant voter activity. Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s presence at the polling station in Hassan underscored the importance of civic duty, while polling station No. 251 in Paduvalahippe of Holenarasipur saw robust voter participation.

Despite the scorching morning sun, voters remained undeterred, using umbrellas to shield themselves from the heat as they queued up to cast their ballots. In Bengaluru Central, at Garudacharapally, voters arrived early to contribute to the electoral process, reflecting the overall momentum observed across the district. Notable figures like the local District Returning Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, alongside his wife Manika Giri Nath, set a positive example by exercising their voting rights early in the morning.