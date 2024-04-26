LS Election 2024 Phase 2 : 13 States, UTs To Vote Today

Voting for the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is set to take place across 13 states and union territories, covering a total of 88 constituencies. Over 1,200 candidates, including contenders from Outer Manipur, are gearing up to contest in this phase. Key states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Manipur, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir will witness polling.

Several prominent candidates are vying for seats in this phase, including Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP’s Tejasvi Surya, and veteran actors Hema Malini and Arun Govil. Notable Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor are also part of the electoral battle, alongside Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

In the 2019 elections, the NDA secured victory in 56 out of the 89 seats contested, while the UPA won 24 seats. This phase of the elections includes constituencies affected by the delimitation exercise, with six seats undergoing redrawn boundaries. Following the first phase, which took place last Friday covering 102 seats across 21 states and union territories, where the voter turnout stood at around 65.5%.