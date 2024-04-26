Malayalam actors Tovino Thomas and Fahadh Faasil cast vote

A total of 194 candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Kerala, with over 2.75 crore eligible voters in the state. Among them, there are over 2,77,49,159 registered voters, including more than five lakh first-time voters. Notable Malayalam actors such as Sreenivasan, Asi Ali, Fahadh Faasil, and others exercised their voting rights today. Actor and Politician Suresh Gopi cast his vote in Thrissur, where he is one of the prominent candidates alongside former state minister VS Sunil Kumar from CPI and Congress politician K Muraleedharan.

Malayalam actor Sreenivasan, accompanied by his family, participated in the voting process. In Kannur, candidates for the 2024 election include C. Raghunath from the Bharatiya Janata Party and K Sudhakaran from the INC. Fahadh Faasil cast his vote in Alappuzha alongside his father Faasil. The major contenders for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha Constituency in 2024 include Smt. Shobha Surendran from BJP, AM Ariff from CPI(M), and KC Venugopal from INC.

BJP State Vice President and actor Major Ravi voted in Ernakulam, where the candidates for the Lok Sabha Constituency include Dr. K S Radhakrishnan from BJP, KJ Shine from CPI(M), and Hibi Eden from INC. Meanwhile, actor and producer Tovino Thomas cast his vote in Iringalakuda, Thrissur, emphasizing the importance of voting as the state brand ambassador for the Election Commission’s SWEEP program. Asif Ali also participated in the electoral process, stating that voting is the duty of every citizen.