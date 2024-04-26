Male elephant found dead, tusks missing in TN Tiger Reserve

An 18-year-old male elephant was discovered deceased, with its tusks missing, near Thalavadi within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve on Friday. Forest officials came across the carcass during their routine patrol in the Gumdapuram forest area, located near Thalavadi under the STR. Upon discovery, they promptly notified District Forest Officer Sathish, who dispatched a team of forest personnel accompanied by a veterinary doctor.

After examining the remains, the veterinarian confirmed the elephant’s age as 18 years old. Officials suspect foul play, suggesting the elephant may have been poisoned to death and its tusks subsequently removed. The veterinarian conducted a post-mortem examination and collected samples for further medical analysis to determine the exact cause of death. The carcass was left in the area to allow scavengers such as vultures and other animals to feed on it.

The forest authorities are investigating the incident, aiming to uncover the circumstances surrounding the elephant’s demise. Concerns over poaching and illegal wildlife trade arise as the tusks were missing from the elephant’s body. Officials await the results of the medical examination to gain clarity on the cause of death and take appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future.