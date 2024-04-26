NIA arrests London resident in Indian mission attack case

A London resident, Inderpal Singh Gaba, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the attack on the High Commission of India in March 2023. Gaba, previously detained at the Attari border while entering India from Pakistan in 2023, faces charges under various sections including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Prevention of Insult of National Honour Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

The violent protests outside India House in London on March 19 and 22, 2023, involved attacks on Indian officials, damage to the High Commission building, and insults to the Indian National Flag. NIA investigations revealed a larger conspiracy to target Indian missions and officials. Several suspects were examined, and searches were conducted at 31 locations in Punjab and Rajasthan as part of the probe. Gaba, known for his association with the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit and identified with slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, is currently detained in Dibrugarh jail in Assam along with nine associates.

Following the incident, the NIA released videos seeking public assistance to identify individuals involved in the violent protests. The agency, which took over the investigation from the Delhi Police Special Cell in April 2023, collaborated with authorities in London, including Scotland Yard. The incident, which prompted significant security measures around the Indian High Commission, was addressed in the British Parliament, emphasizing the seriousness with which the government regards the protection of diplomatic missions.