Nirmala Sitharaman engages with voters after casting vote in Bengaluru

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exercised her voting right in Bengaluru, emphasizing the significance of progress and stability in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Casting her ballot in Jayanagar within the Bengaluru South constituency, Sitharaman expressed her satisfaction with the engagement of first-time voters, highlighting their role in shaping the country’s future. She urged increased voter turnout, stressing the importance of a stable government and continuity of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for further development.

Anticipating a historic surge in voter participation, particularly in Bengaluru South, Sitharaman praised the electorate’s dedication and the Election Commission’s effective management of the electoral process. Karnataka, in the second phase of elections, is set to vote for 14 parliamentary seats today and another 14 on May 7, with the counting scheduled for June 4. Noteworthy constituencies participating in today’s voting include Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Mandya, and Mysore, reflecting the state’s pivotal role in shaping the national political landscape.