Oppo launches new smartphone: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Oppo launched new handset named ‘Oppo K12’ in China. The smartphone appears to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, which was unveiled in India recently.

In China, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Oppo K12 is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are marked at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700), respectively.It is offered in Qingyun and Starry Night (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Oppo K12 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, and up to 1,100 nits peak brightness level. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The storage is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The Oppo K12 has a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with 120-degree ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash. The front camera gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo has packed a 5,500mAh battery in the Oppo K12 with support for 100W SuperVOOC charging. It supports 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and offers an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.